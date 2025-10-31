Home / India News / SC directs BCI to notify Punjab, Haryana bar council polls in 10 days

SC directs BCI to notify Punjab, Haryana bar council polls in 10 days

The top court passed the directions after it was pointed out that polls for Punjab and Haryana bar councils have not been notified and in UP the voter list is not being uploaded on the website

Supreme Court
The top court asked Mishra for holding polls in Punjab and Haryana bar councils, the BCI should appoint another panel headed by a retired high court judge.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bar Council of India to notify elections for Punjab and Haryana bar councils in ten days and hold the polls by December 31, 2025.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed apex bar body Bar Council of India (BCI) to hold elections for the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council by January 31, 2026 and address the genuine and bonafide grievances of electors.

The top court passed the directions after it was pointed out that elections for Punjab and Haryana bar councils have not been notified and in Uttar Pradesh the voter list is not being uploaded on the website.

Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also chairman of Bar Council of India, submitted that as per rules 180 days need to be there between the holding of election and its notification and they may face some difficulties in case of Punjab and Harayan.

Justice Kant asked Mishra to form a committee headed by retired high court judge to hold the bar council elections for different states.

Mishra submitted that it has been done and a panel is in place headed by a retired high court judge.

The top court asked him for holding polls in Punjab and Haryana bar councils, the BCI should appoint another panel headed by a retired high court judge.

The bench asked him to at least make the endeavour to hold the elections by December 31, 2025 and in case of any difficulty, it can be looked into.

"The bar council elections were not held for quite some time but now the Bar Council of India has agreed to hold the elections. Let's cooperate with it and strengthen the democratic institution. We need to trust our democratic institutions in holding fair elections," the bench told advocate Pradeep Yadav, who complained that the Uttar Pradesh bar council voter list has not been uploaded on the website.

Senior advocate Narender Hooda submitted that as per rules, the current body of Bar Council of India cannot continue beyond the tenure of seven years.

On September 24, the top court said elections in state bar councils have to be held by January 31, 2026 keeping in mind the long pendency.

It had said verification drives for LLB certificates of lawyers cannot be a ground for postponing the elections.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking to quash the Rule 32 of the Bar Council of India Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules, 2015, which empowers BCI to extend the term of State Bar Council members beyond the statutory limits prescribed under the Advocates Act 1961.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi administers 'oath of unity' on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Jinnah, Savarkar caused Partition, now BJP dividing cities: Digvijaya Singh

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Sardar Patel on 150th birth anniversary

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert, check the full list of states

PM Modi fulfilled Sardar Patel's dream by abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

Topics :Supreme CourtBar Council of IndiaIndian Judiciary

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story