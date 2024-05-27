Home / India News / LIVE: SC junks BJP's plea against order curtailing advertisements 'violative' of poll code
LiveNew Update

LIVE: SC junks BJP's plea against order curtailing advertisements 'violative' of poll code

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court  today refused to entertain a petition filed by the BJP challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly violative of the model code during the General Elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in the alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.
The Supreme Court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal, in his fresh plea, has sought extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds, including that he has lost seven kgs.
Making a landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, cyclonic storm Remal  flooded homes and farmlands, and left a path of destruction in its wake. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled multiple trains and flight operations and flight operations were suspended for 21 hours at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, affecting 394 flights. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata also suspended its operations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Remal has started moving northwards and is continuing to do so, gradually weakening on Monday, May 27.
The health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens in a "massacre" near Rafah on Sunday, with the Israeli army stating it had targeted Hamas operatives. Officials stated that the strikes "claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women". Israeli army stated that  its strikes killed Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, both officials for the Palestinian Hamas group in the occupied West Bank.
After a devastating blaze killed 27 persons including children in a TRP game zone, one of its owners and a manager were taken into custody on the charge of culpable homicide. A CCTV camera footage has emerged showing how the blaze started. It also emerged that the facility was being run without a fire NOC.
The game zone had fire safety equipment but action taken to control the fire was not sufficient, leading to the tragedy on Saturday, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Key Events

12:07 PM

Porshe crash: Teen's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say cops

11:36 AM

News update: SC junks BJP's plea against order curtailing advertisements 'violative' of poll code

11:15 AM

How much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024?

11:08 AM

Cyclone Remal update: Howrah, Asansol, Malda not affected; normal services to continue, says railway official

10:41 AM

Top lawmaker says US Congress is 'strongly behind Taiwan'

10:27 AM

Remal weakens into cyclonic storm, more rain likely in several Bengal districts

10:08 AM

PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

9:47 AM

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

9:34 AM

25 taken in custody for mob attack on Channagiri police station in Karnataka

9:26 AM

Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV camera footage shows how fire started; owner, his manager arrested

9:20 AM

Israel-Palestine news updates: Israeli strikes kill 35 in Rafah, its army claims Hamas operatives eliminated

8:48 AM

Cyclone Remal makes landfall with 135 kmph, wreaks destruction; heavy rain may continue lash West Bengal

12:07 PM

Porshe crash: Teen's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say cops

Blood samples of the 17-year-old teenager, accused of running over two bystanders, were replaced on instructions of Dr Taware and Dr Halnor of Sassoon Hospital, police claimed today. Because the teenager's blood samples were replaced, Sassoon Hospital's report showed no alcohol traces, say police. 

11:57 AM

Cyclone Remal update: Metro Rail services, traffic hit; 3 injured in Kolkata

Traffic movement was affected and three persons were injured as trees lay uprooted in multiple parts of Kolkata in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said on Monday.

11:36 AM

News update: SC junks BJP's plea against order curtailing advertisements 'violative' of poll code

11:16 AM

MP-MLA court fixes June 7 for hearing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

A court in Sultanpur has fixed for June 7 hearing in the 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla gave an application in the court, saying the Congress leader was busy campaigning for Lok Sabha polls and needed time to appear before the court.

11:15 AM

How much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024?

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) stated that in May 2024, an average of 7,000 cybercrime complaints were recorded daily, marking a 60.9 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023. Read here for more details.

11:08 AM

Cyclone Remal update: Howrah, Asansol, Malda not affected; normal services to continue, says railway official

 "In eastern railway, Howrah, Asansol, and Malda divisions were not at all affected by cyclone Remal and the normal services are continuing here. There are some issues in the Sealdah divisions. Especially in the south session due to the landfall of Remal cyclone," says CPRO Eastern Railway and Metro Railway of Kolkata Kaushik Mitra said.

10:41 AM

Top lawmaker says US Congress is 'strongly behind Taiwan'

Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Monday he had a sobering conversation with Taiwan's new president on threats the island faces. McCaul, speaking at a press briefing, said the U.S. Congress is "strongly behind Taiwan and hopes things don't escalate over Taiwan".

10:27 AM

Remal weakens into cyclonic storm, more rain likely in several Bengal districts

Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' weakened into a cyclonic storm today morning, sustaining wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour, following landfall around midnight of Sunday, the Met Department said. The weather system, which lay 150 km northeast of Sagar Island at 5.30 am, brought torrential rain in Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal overnight, it said.

10:08 AM

PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a post on X, "I pay homage to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary."

9:47 AM

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal in his fresh plea, has sought extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds, including that he has lost seven kgs.

9:34 AM

25 taken in custody for mob attack on Channagiri police station in Karnataka

Cops have so far taken in custody at least 25 people in connection with a mob attack on Channagiri police station, officials said on Monday. A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in Davangere district and multiple vehicles were damaged by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death.

9:26 AM

Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV camera footage shows how fire started; owner, his manager arrested

Two days after 27 persons died in a massive blaze at the TRP Game Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot,  a CCTV camera footage has emerged showing how the fire started. It also emerged that the facility was being run without a fire NOC.

9:20 AM

Israel-Palestine news updates: Israeli strikes kill 35 in Rafah, its army claims Hamas operatives eliminated

The health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens in a "massacre" near Rafah on Sunday, with the Israeli army stating it had targeted Hamas operatives. Officials stated that the strikes "claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women".

8:48 AM

Cyclone Remal makes landfall with 135 kmph, wreaks destruction; heavy rain may continue lash West Bengal

In the wake of cyclone Ramal, the Eastern and South Eastern Railways has cancelled several trains and flight operations and flight operations were suspended for 21 hours at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, affecting 394 flights. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata also suspended its operations. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiJoe BidenCycloneBJPCongressIsrael-PalestineGazaDonald Trump

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News