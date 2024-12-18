Cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra: IMD

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IMD predicted 'heavy rain' at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema

Met Department stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, has become well-marked | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast "heavy rainfall" in parts of Andhra Pradesh over three days, from December 18 to 20, due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicted "heavy rain" on Wednesday at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema," stated IMD in a release.

For Thursday, the department forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in parts of NCAP and Yanam and "heavy rain at isolated places" in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

In addition to "heavy rainfall", IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema on Thursday, and "heavy rain at isolated places" over NCAP and Yanam on Friday.

The Met Department stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, has become well-marked.

"It is likely to move northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is expected to move northwards along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the following 24 hours," the department added.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

