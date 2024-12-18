No provision of free travel for Maha Kumbh Mela: Railways ministry

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

It added that the Indian Railways was committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh

Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities: Railways (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday dismissed as "baseless" claims that passengers would be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela, and said no such provision exists.

"It has come to the attention of Indian Railways that certain media outlets are circulating reports claiming that passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela," it said in a statement.

"Indian Railways categorically denies these reports, as they are entirely baseless and misleading," the statement said.

"Travelling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under the rules and regulations of Indian Railways and constitutes a punishable offense. There are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion," the ministry added.

It added that the Indian Railways was committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh.

"Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers," the Railways said.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

