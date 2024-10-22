Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cylinder blast in UP's Sikandrabad kills at least 6 in house explosion

Cylinder blast in UP's Sikandrabad kills at least 6 in house explosion

Fire brigade team, police department team, municipal corporation team, medical team, NDRF team are at the spot

Explosion
Representative Image: At least six people were killed in a cylinder blast. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least six people were killed in a cylinder blast that occurred in a house in the Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad on Monday, said officials.

Speaking to ANI, Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi, City Magistrate Bulandshahr said, " Total six bodies have been brought here in the district hospital for post-mortem, three male bodies and three female bodies. These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I can't exactly say the total number of casualties. I have my duty in the district hospital and six bodies were brought here."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Chandra Prakash Singh said that five people died in the incident.

"A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri colony between 8:30-9 pm. There were 18-19 people in the house, eight people were rescued from here whose condition were very critical. The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the death of five people, three people are still injured, out of which one is in serious condition but his treatment is underway," he said earlier.

"Fire brigade team, police department team, municipal corporation team, medical team, NDRF team are at the spot," Singh said.

The District Magistrate said that taking cognizance of the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "instructed us to immediately reach the spot and carry out relief and rescue work... The reasons for the blast will be investigated.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlights: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

Material used in blast outside Delhi school resembles bomb, probe underway

Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Iran believes workers trapped in coal mine explosion dead, toll rises to 49

Pagers' explosion in Lebanon sound global alarm for supply-chain security

Topics :explosionUttar PradeshDeath toll

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story