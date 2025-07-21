DAE exploring rare earth elements in key areas across India: G Kishan Reddy

The exploration and augmentation of rare earth group elements in many potential geological areas in the country is being carried out by a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets are affecting the domestic auto and white goods sectors.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said, "Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), is carrying out exploration and augmentation of rare earth group elements along coastal/ inland/ riverine placer sands, as well as in hard rock terrains in several potential geological domains in the country." The minister further said that as on date, AMD has estimated approximately 7.23 million tonnes (MT) of in-situ Rare Earth Elements Oxide (REO) contained in 13.15 MT of monazite in coastal beach, teri/red sand and inland alluvium in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Mahrashtra.