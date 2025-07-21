Home / India News / Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark Aug 13 as 'Corporations Quit India' day

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader Vijoo Krishnan said 106 delegates from 37 farmer organisations from 12 states participated in the meeting held on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday said it would observe August 13 as 'Corporations Quit India' day, as it warned of a major "showdown" on November 26, marking five years of the historic farmers' protest at Delhi's borders.

SKM leaders in a press conference said the agitation will be over their long-standing demands of a guaranteed MSP based on the Swaminathan commission's recommendation, loan waivers, privatisation, as well as land acquisitions happening across the country, and against the trade deal with the US.

"SKM will observe 13th August 2025 as 'Corporations Quit India' Day throughout the country," Krishnan said.

Raminder Singh Patiala of Kirti Kisan Union expressed his concern at the land pooling issue in Punjab and land acquisitions across the country.

"On August 13, we will hold vehicle and tractor parades, and burn effigies as a mark of protest. Public meetings will be held between August 15 and November 26, and on November 26, a big showdown will happen," he said.

On the trade deal under negotiation with the US, Prem Singh Gehlawat of All India Kisan Mahasabha said, "It will be a death knell for our dairy farmers, and it will hurt farmers as well as the MSMEs."  In a statement, the SKM said its agitation will serve as a warning to the BJP-led NDA government which, it alleged, was capitualting to the US pressure to increase imports of food and dairy items, GM foods, and allowing the entry of the multinational corporations in food markets.

"Peasants will raise the slogan 'Corporations Quit India' on 13th August 2025 by organizing tractor/motor vehicle parades and protest demonstrations and burn effigies of the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

SKM units in Punjab will hold tractor rallies in all districts on July 30 and a massive 'mahapanchayat' on August 24 against the AAP government's new land pooling policy.

On November 26, SKM will hold "massive worker-farmer protest action at New Delhi as well as in the state capitals," it said.

The farmers' collective also demanded that the government withdraw the ban on ten-year-old tractors in the NCR region.

In the poll-bound Bihar, the SKM said it will reach out to the people against the "anti-farmer" BJP.

"The SKM leadership will visit Bihar in September 2025 as part of the campaign to Punish BJP- NDA for their corporate policies, and the details will be worked out by the SKM SCC of Bihar," it said.

The issue of Special Intensive Revision taking place in Bihar was also raised in the meeting, and a demand for its withdrawal was raised.

Topics :Farmer protestDelhiKisan rallyUS

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

