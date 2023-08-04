Home / India News / LIVE: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine failure
LIVE: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine failure

BS Web Team
Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Bihar | IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director


The Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed in the Gujarat high court over his 'Modi surname' remark that cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday.

8:35 AM Aug 23

Floor leaders of Oppn bloc INDIA to hold a meeting at 10 am today

8:02 AM Aug 23

UP: ASI to conduct scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today

10:28 AM Aug 23

Mansukh Mandaviya to review preparations for upcoming G20 ministerial meeting in Gujarat

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will review preparations for the upcoming G20 Ministerial Meeting of Health Ministers at Mahatma Mandir scheduled to be held from 17-19 August, tomorrow at Gandhinagar
 
 
 
 

10:27 AM Aug 23

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Twelve people have gone missing after a flash flood in a waterfall swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route, officials said on Friday.

The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains, they said.

9:49 AM Aug 23

Manipur violence: Mob loots weapons from police armoury

In a fresh incident of arms looting, a mob comprising the majority community broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

 

9:26 AM Aug 23

Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred days after clashes broke out

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said.

9:11 AM Aug 23

Congress MP Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

8:54 AM Aug 23

White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

The White House on Thursday said US intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Shoigu made the pitch during his visit to North Korea for events marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched Shoigu to lead the Russian delegation for the commemoration.

8:35 AM Aug 23

Floor leaders of Oppn bloc INDIA to hold a meeting at 10 am today

INDIA parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
 

8:19 AM Aug 23

PM Modi is nervous: CM Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan compared with Manipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wondering why is the latter drawing a comparison between the Manipur and Rajasthan in terms of crimes committed against women.

Addressing media in Jaipur on Thursday, CM Gehlot said PM Modi is "nervous" by comparing Rajasthan with Manipur.

8:07 AM Aug 23

Trump pleads not guilty to charges that he tried to overturn 2020 polls

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington's federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before January 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the US Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement

8:07 AM Aug 23

330 roads closed due to rain-triggered landslides, flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday said that 330 roads and two main four-lane roads including Kalka-Shimla have been closed in the state due to rain-triggered landslides and flashfloods during the ongoing monsoons in the state.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for assuring Rs 400 crore package for flood-hit Kullu district restoration during his recent visit to the state.

8:02 AM Aug 23

UP: ASI to conduct scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

