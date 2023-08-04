LIVE: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine failure

Bihar | IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director

The Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed in the Gujarat high court over his 'Modi surname' remark that cost him his Lok Sabha membership.



The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday.

Read More