Home / India News / Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievements

Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievements

An analysis of Republic Day honours shows gallantry awards rising sharply over the last decade, while trade and industry continue to receive limited recognition among Padma awards

padma awards
premium
For Padma awards, arts, literature and education, and medicine remained the most recognised fields
Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On Republic Day 2026, people from all sections of the society were honoured with gallantry and Padma awards — as part of a tradition that spans decades. Between 2014 and 2026, a total of 7,658 gallantry awards were announced on the eve of R-Day and Independence Day, while 1,525 Padma awards were announced on the eve of R-Day alone. A closer look reveals that over half of the gallantry awards went to police personnel from J&K, Maharashtra, and UP.
 
Highest number of awards for police personnel 
 
Gallantry awards to the police rose sharply from 226 in 2014 to 896 in 2021, before declining to 304 in 2025. A similar trend was seen in the number for the armed forces
 
 
Sector-wise awardees over the years 
 
For Padma awards, arts, literature and education, and medicine remained the most recognised fields. Recognitions for trade and industry representatives have improved in recent years
 
 
Top 5 states’ performance
 
A geographic shift has been witnessed — there has been a decline in the share of Padma awards going to the five states that mostly remained on top over 70 years
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada PM may visit India in March, ink C$2.8 billion uranium deal

Punjab will go all out to get Chandigarh as its capital: CM Bhagwant Mann

Centre directs Haryana, UP to divert Munak and Ganga water to revive Yamuna

Gehlot seeks probe into all Rajasthan govt recruitments over 11 years

Western ideas influencing live-in cases: Allahabad HC in rape case ruling

Topics :Republic DayGallantry MedalsPadma awards

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story