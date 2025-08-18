Datanomics: Floods and drought mark India's changing monsoon pattern

Rajasthan no more a dry state

States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67), and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excessive rainfall. Rajasthan topping the list comes as a surprise since it was earlier used to be considered a dry state.

The monsoon season in India, which typically lasts from June to September, is witnessing a sharp contrast this year, with some regions experiencing excess rainfall leading to floods, while some are reeling under drought. On August 17, two separate incidents of cloudbursts in Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir took seven lives while some regions are battling drought. These contrasting weather extremes highlight the rising volatility of India’s climate.