Datanomics: Floods and drought mark India's changing monsoon pattern

States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67), and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excess to large excess rainfall

Floods
Rajasthan topping the list comes as a surprise since it was earlier used to be considered a dry state.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
The monsoon season in India, which typically lasts from June to September, is witnessing a sharp contrast this year, with some regions experiencing excess rainfall leading to floods, while some are reeling under drought. On August 17, two separate incidents of cloudbursts in Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir took seven lives while some regions are battling drought. These contrasting weather extremes highlight the rising volatility of India’s climate. 
Rajasthan no more a dry state
 
States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67), and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excessive rainfall. Rajasthan topping the list comes as a surprise since it was earlier used to be considered a dry state. 
 
Ladakh faces maxium droughts
 
In stark contrast, both the districts of Ladakh are under drought conditions, followed by J&K (70 per cent), and Punjab (68). Large swathes of Bihar, Assam, and Manipur are also facing stress due to deficient rainfalls. 
 
Significant rise in area sown under kharif crops
 
Area sown under kharif crops grew much higher till August 8 this year, compared to the corresponding period last year. However, edible oil, which has been witnessing inflationary pressures, may not give any relief to consumers. 
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

