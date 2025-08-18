Home / India News / Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

Aptiv inaugurated its new AS&UX Technical Centre in Chennai, spanning 34,000 sq ft and set to host 500 engineers by 2026, focused on AI, ML, ADAS and next-gen automotive solutions

artificial intelligence machine learning
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aptiv, a global technology company focused on enabling a safer, greener, and more connected future, on Monday announced the opening of a new Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) Technical Centre in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the company’s engineering expansion in India.
 
Spanning more than 34,000 square feet, the new facility will support up to 500 engineers by 2026 and features advanced labs and test infrastructure to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and safety-critical systems.
 
The centre was officially inaugurated by senior leaders from Aptiv and Mahindra, including Javed Khan, Executive Vice-President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) at Aptiv, and R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd; and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
 
“We are proud to expand our presence in India with the launch of our new technical centre in Chennai,” said Javed Khan. “This centre will strengthen our ability to localise AI/ML-powered ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent and bringing us closer to our customers—so together, we can build a safer, smarter future here in India.”
 
This is Aptiv’s fourth technical centre in India, reinforcing the company’s engineering presence to address the evolving needs of local OEMs. The centre will spearhead the development of next-generation ADAS perception tools, in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms. It will also contribute to Aptiv’s cloud-native architecture, while leveraging integrated capabilities across hardware, software, and edge technologies from Wind River. By combining global scale with local relevance, the centre is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions for this fast-growing market.
 
Aptiv continues to invest in its AS&UX operations in India to accelerate the development, localisation, and production of advanced technology solutions tailored for local automakers. At present, Aptiv employs more than 13,000 people across the country, operating eight manufacturing plants, four technical centres, and a tooling centre—all playing a vital role in advancing the company’s global mission to enable intelligent, software-defined systems across industries.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

Topics :Artificial intelligenceChennaiTechnology

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story