Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

Aptiv, a global technology company focused on enabling a safer, greener, and more connected future, on Monday announced the opening of a new Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) Technical Centre in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the company’s engineering expansion in India.

Spanning more than 34,000 square feet, the new facility will support up to 500 engineers by 2026 and features advanced labs and test infrastructure to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and safety-critical systems.

The centre was officially inaugurated by senior leaders from Aptiv and Mahindra, including Javed Khan, Executive Vice-President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) at Aptiv, and R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd; and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“We are proud to expand our presence in India with the launch of our new technical centre in Chennai,” said Javed Khan. “This centre will strengthen our ability to localise AI/ML-powered ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent and bringing us closer to our customers—so together, we can build a safer, smarter future here in India.” This is Aptiv’s fourth technical centre in India, reinforcing the company’s engineering presence to address the evolving needs of local OEMs. The centre will spearhead the development of next-generation ADAS perception tools, in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms. It will also contribute to Aptiv’s cloud-native architecture, while leveraging integrated capabilities across hardware, software, and edge technologies from Wind River. By combining global scale with local relevance, the centre is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions for this fast-growing market.