Home / India News / Datanomics: Madhya Pradesh records few bacterial contamination cases

Datanomics: Madhya Pradesh records few bacterial contamination cases

Madhya Pradesh recorded 40 cases of bacteriological contamination in water samples in 2025-26 as of January 2, 2026, accounting for 0.15 per cent of all cases in the country

Contaminated water, water crisis, water problem
premium
West Bengal accounts for 44.52 per cent of all bacterial water contamination cases in 2025-26.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s cleanest city, Indore, is facing a major health crisis due to water contamination. At least 10 people died and over 200 were hospitalised due to sewage mixing with drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area. Madhya Pradesh recorded 40 cases of bacterial contamination in water samples in 2025-26 as on January 2, 2026, accounting for 0.15 per cent of all cases in the country. 
 
West Bengal accounts for around half of cases
 
West Bengal accounts for 44.52 per cent of all bacterial water contamination cases in 2025-26, down from 66.29 per cent in 2021-22 
 
Share of villages with bacterial contamination doubles
 
The share of villages with bacterial contamination has nearly doubled from 15.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 28.59 per cent in 2024-25 
 
Decline in water contamination share
 
The share of contaminated water samples has dropped sharply from 16.52 per cent in 2016-17 to 4.1 per cent in 2024-25 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra govt approves 754 CRDA jobs, orphan pensions, and Krishna marina

JNU vows strict action over slogans on campus against PM Modi, Amit Shah

SC urges Centre, Delhi govt to set up special court for ISIS-linked case

Delhi records first cold day of 2026; IMD forecasts snow in hill states

Supreme Court grants bail to former Amtek Group promoter Arvind Dham

Topics :Madhya PradeshGroundwater contaminationIndoreWater crisis

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story