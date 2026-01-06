Datanomics: Madhya Pradesh records few bacterial contamination cases

India’s cleanest city, Indore, is facing a major health crisis due to water contamination. At least 10 people died and over 200 were hospitalised due to sewage mixing with drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area. Madhya Pradesh recorded 40 cases of bacterial contamination in water samples in 2025-26 as on January 2, 2026, accounting for 0.15 per cent of all cases in the country.