Home / India News / Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peace

Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peace

Since 2021, three women have won Nobel awards in Peace, two each in Literature and Medicine, one each in Physics, Chemistry and Economics

Above) Mary E Brunkow and María Corina Machado
premium
Mary E Brunkow and María Corina Machado
Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The share of women among Nobel Prize winners is highest in the fields of Literature and Peace, but lowest in Physics, followed by other sciences. This year, two women — María Corina Machado and Mary E Brunkow — have been added to the list of laureates in the fields of Peace and Medicine, respectively. Since the Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, only 68 women have received the prize out of a total of 1,026 laureates, which amounts to 6.6 per cent of all winners.
 
Women laureates mainly from Literature, Peace
 
The share of women awardees in Literature stood at 14.75 per cent, followed by Peace at 13.99 per cent. 
*in total (%) Sources: Nobel Foundation, Business Standard calculations
 
Only a few winners in focus
 
Since 2021, only 10 women have received the Nobel Prize awards — three in Peace, two each in Literature and Medicine, one each in Physics, Chemistry, and Economics.
 
US tops list, India’s count at one
 
Mother Teresa remains the only Indian woman on the list, while the United States leads with 18 women laureates. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

20 passengers dead, 16 injured as private bus catches fire in Jaisalmer

Govt expects ₹80 trn investment in India's maritime sector: Sonowal

Bihar polls: Top Congress leaders discuss names of probable candidates

Topics :Nobel PrizeNobel Literature Prizenobel peace prizewomen empowerment

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story