Bihar polls: Top Congress leaders discuss names of probable candidates

The Congress is likely to get a lesser number of seats than the last time due to its dismal performance in the 2020 assembly polls, when it won 19 out of 70 seats it contested

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST
Top Congress leaders on Tuesday discussed the names of probable candidates for the Bihar assembly elections at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal and party treasurer Ajay Maken were present at the meeting. Rahul Gandhi joined the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting virtually.

Sources said the party discussed more than 50 candidates for assembly seats on which the party is likely to contest the polls.

The Congress is likely to get a lesser number of seats than the last time due to its dismal performance in the 2020 assembly polls, when it won 19 out of 70 seats it contested.

"Today, in the presence of Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organization) Shri  K C Venugopal, an important meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) related to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections was held.

"Senior leaders of the Bihar Congress were present in this meeting," the Congress said on its official X handle, while sharing pictures of the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the CEC where the Congress discussed its candidates.

Sources said the meeting comes ahead of the likely announcement of seat-sharing arrangement of the opposition Mahagathbandhan on Wednesday in Bihar.

Among those present at the meeting included CEC members Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Salman Khurshid, T S Singhdeo, K J George, Amee Yagnik, and P L Punia.

AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram and Shakeel Ahmad Khan were also present during the CEC meeting.

Senior party leaders held last minute discussions on seat-sharing with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday.

The assembly polls in Bihar, where the opposition bloc led by the RJD will strive to unseat the ruling NDA, will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

