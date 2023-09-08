Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

As the G20 Summit 2023 unfolds in New Delhi, India, a comprehensive schedule of events and high-level meetings has been arranged. Here are the anticipated highlights for the day:

2:30 pm: Pre-summit presser by the Ministry of External Affairs

The G20 Summit will kick off with a press conference led by the Ministry of External Affairs. This initial briefing will set the stage for the summit's discussions and provide an overview of the key topics on the agenda.

5:00 pm: Bilateral meeting - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a crucial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. This meeting is expected to address various issues of mutual interest and strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

6:15 pm: UN Secretary General Press Conference in New Delhi

The United Nations Secretary-General will hold a press conference in New Delhi. This session is anticipated to shed light on the UN's perspectives and contributions to the G20 discussions, highlighting the global significance of the summit.

7:45 pm: Bilateral meeting - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in India around 7 pm, and shortly after that, he will engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high-profile meeting between the leaders is expected to address a wide range of global and bilateral issues.

Bilateral meeting with leaders of Mauritius

In addition to the above-highlighted events, a bilateral meeting will be arranged between Indian officials and leaders from Mauritius. This meeting will reflect India's commitment to engaging with its international partners to foster cooperation and collaboration.

Other updates of the G20 Summit include: India invited to an investment meeting with Saudi Arabia Next week, during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's state visit, Saudi Arabia and India will co-host an investment forum. This forum will emphasise projects in chemicals, energy, manufacturing, and technology. This crown prince will meet with PM Modi this weekend after the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

World Bank compliments India's robust digital payment system

A tweet from PM Modi stated that a G20 document by the World Bank stated that India achieved financial inclusion targets in six years which would have taken 47 years. This is credited to Digital Payment Infrastructure (DPI) such as Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile phones (the JAM trinity). The financial inclusion rate stands at 80 per cent.

India's leap in financial inclusion, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure!



A G20 document prepared by the @WorldBank shared a very interest point on India's growth. India has achieved financial inclusion targets in just 6 years which would otherwise have taken at least 47…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

Access to semiconductor tech

According to a report by Bloomberg, China has brought up the matter of semiconductor technology access, particularly in support of emerging economies' efforts to shift towards clean energy. This brings attention to the extensive export restrictions imposed by Washington on US chip technology to China due to national security reasons.