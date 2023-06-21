Home / India News / Day 1 of PM Modi's US trip: From EVs to space; here's what was discussed

Day 1 of PM Modi's US trip: From EVs to space; here's what was discussed

Apart from Elon Musk, PM Modi met Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others on the first day of his US trip

BS Web Team New Delhi
Day 1 of PM Modi's US trip: From EVs to space; here's what was discussed

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 3:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk and a group of academicians in New York on Wednesday (IST). These include names like Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others.
After the meeting, Tesla chief and Twitter owner commented on PM Modi's Twitter post, "It was an honour to meet again."

To this, PM Modi replied, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."
In a press release, the ministry of external affairs said, "Prime Minister appreciated Mr Musk's efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. Prime Minister invited Mr Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector."

While talking to reporters after the meeting, Musk said that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is "incredibly excited" about its future. Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said.
Musk said last month that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, adding India was an interesting place for a new plant.

Musk also said he is "a fan" of Modi and noted that PM Modi visited a Tesla factory in California several years ago, according to a video from ANI on Twitter.

Also Read: PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table
Meeting other thought leaders

PM Modi also met statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York. He wrote on Twitter, "Professor @nntaleb has interesting perspectives on many issues and I had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. He was greatly interested in India's development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk-taking among our youth."
According to MEA's statement, in his conversation with Taleb, PM Modi also highlighted the "risk-taking abilities of India's young entrepreneurs and growing start-up ecosystem in India".

After meeting Ray Dalio, PM Modi tweeted, "Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our government."
PM Modi also met Nobel laureate Paul Romer and held discussions on "how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly".

Discussions on new education policy
In a meeting with a group of academics, PM Modi discussed the new education policy of India. After the meeting, he tweeted, "In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our national education policy."

Yoga Day celebrations and state dinner to follow
On June 21, PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

LIVE: Coming together of 180 nations historic, says PM Modi on Yoga Day

Nothing of this kind happened: Pradhan on 'deletion' of Darwin theory

Looking forward to yoga day celebrations, interaction with leaders: PM Modi

Gambia tightens rules for Indian drugs after cough syrup deaths: Report

US and India need to deal with their trust issues, not just interests

Topics :Elon MuskInternational Yoga DayJoe BidenNarendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterTeslaTwitterNew YorkJill BidenElectric VehiclesNew education policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 4:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story