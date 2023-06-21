Day 1 of PM Modi's US trip: From EVs to space; here's what was discussed



After the meeting, Tesla chief and Twitter owner commented on PM Modi's Twitter post, "It was an honour to meet again." Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk and a group of academicians in New York on Wednesday (IST). These include names like Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others.



In a press release, the ministry of external affairs said, "Prime Minister appreciated Mr Musk's efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. Prime Minister invited Mr Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector." To this, PM Modi replied, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."



Musk said last month that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, adding India was an interesting place for a new plant. While talking to reporters after the meeting, Musk said that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is "incredibly excited" about its future. Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said.





Also Read: PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Meeting other thought leaders Musk also said he is "a fan" of Modi and noted that PM Modi visited a Tesla factory in California several years ago, according to a video from ANI on Twitter.



According to MEA's statement, in his conversation with Taleb, PM Modi also highlighted the "risk-taking abilities of India's young entrepreneurs and growing start-up ecosystem in India". PM Modi also met statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York. He wrote on Twitter, "Professor @nntaleb has interesting perspectives on many issues and I had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. He was greatly interested in India's development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk-taking among our youth."



PM Modi also met Nobel laureate Paul Romer and held discussions on "how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly". After meeting Ray Dalio, PM Modi tweeted, "Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our government."

Discussions on new education policy

In a meeting with a group of academics, PM Modi discussed the new education policy of India. After the meeting, he tweeted, "In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our national education policy."

Yoga Day celebrations and state dinner to follow

On June 21, PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.