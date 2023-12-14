Home / India News / Day before Lok Sabha breach, tender floated for additional security infra

Day before Lok Sabha breach, tender floated for additional security infra

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery

A day after the Parliament security breach, stringent measures were put in place in and around the building on Thursday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A day before the major security breach in the Lok Sabha, the Central Public Works Department floated a tender for additional security infrastructure, including security gadgets and bulletproof enclosure for security personnel, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore for the Parliament complex.

In the tender document published on December 12, the CPWD named the project as "Redevelopment of reception lounge & other security infrastructure in Parliament Complex, New Delhi".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, invited pre-qualification bids for the project. The last date to submit the pre-qualification bid is December 22 and it will be opened the same day.

The tender document states that the financial bid will be invited from pre-qualified bidders at a later date.

The CPWD said that in view of the high degree of security concerns at site and the kind of work involved, stringent access-control measures will be exercised for entry and exit of manpower, material and construction equipment.

"Reception lounge & other security infrastructure along with E&M services required to be executed, work also includes security gadgets, Bullet Proof Morchas etc.The contractor shall plan resources accordingly," the document says.

The contractor has to execute the work in three shifts with a large manpower of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, experienced supervisors and professional engineers.

"The bidder is advised to visit the site of work, at his own cost, and examine it and its surroundings to himself to collect all information that he considers necessary for proper assessment of the prospective assignment," the document says.

According to the CPWD, the agency should have an average annual financial turnover (gross) of Rs. 10.5 crore on civil and/or electrical construction works during the immediate last three consecutive financial years ending on March 31, 2023.

A day after the Parliament security breach, stringent measures were put in place in and around the building on Thursday, with police and the Parliament security staff thoroughly checking the credentials of those entering the complex.

Security personnel deployed outside the Transport Bhavan, metres away from the Parliament complex, did not allow anyone to go beyond the barricades they had put up before checking their identity cards and entry passes.

Security personnel deployed near the Krishi Bhavan, which houses the agriculture ministry and other government departments, stopped bikers and let them leave only after checking their credentials.

The four arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code, even as raids are being conducted at several places to nab Lalit Jha suspected to be a key conspirator, police sources said on Thursday.

Offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are non-bailable. The security agencies have not found their connections with any terror group so far, an official said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Ancient town Ayodhya reveals its modern avatar

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

Zerodha founder shares his 58-second deepfake video, raising concern

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Centre launches new car programme for safety rating of passenger vehicles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story