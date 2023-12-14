Day before Lok Sabha breach, tender floated for additional security infra

A day before the major security breach in the Lok Sabha, the Central Public Works Department floated a tender for additional security infrastructure, including security gadgets and bulletproof enclosure for security personnel, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore for the Parliament complex.

In the tender document published on December 12, the CPWD named the project as "Redevelopment of reception lounge & other security infrastructure in Parliament Complex, New Delhi".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, invited pre-qualification bids for the project. The last date to submit the pre-qualification bid is December 22 and it will be opened the same day.

The tender document states that the financial bid will be invited from pre-qualified bidders at a later date.

The CPWD said that in view of the high degree of security concerns at site and the kind of work involved, stringent access-control measures will be exercised for entry and exit of manpower, material and construction equipment.

"Reception lounge & other security infrastructure along with E&M services required to be executed, work also includes security gadgets, Bullet Proof Morchas etc.The contractor shall plan resources accordingly," the document says.

The contractor has to execute the work in three shifts with a large manpower of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, experienced supervisors and professional engineers.

"The bidder is advised to visit the site of work, at his own cost, and examine it and its surroundings to himself to collect all information that he considers necessary for proper assessment of the prospective assignment," the document says.

According to the CPWD, the agency should have an average annual financial turnover (gross) of Rs. 10.5 crore on civil and/or electrical construction works during the immediate last three consecutive financial years ending on March 31, 2023.

A day after the Parliament security breach, stringent measures were put in place in and around the building on Thursday, with police and the Parliament security staff thoroughly checking the credentials of those entering the complex.

Security personnel deployed outside the Transport Bhavan, metres away from the Parliament complex, did not allow anyone to go beyond the barricades they had put up before checking their identity cards and entry passes.

Security personnel deployed near the Krishi Bhavan, which houses the agriculture ministry and other government departments, stopped bikers and let them leave only after checking their credentials.

The four arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code, even as raids are being conducted at several places to nab Lalit Jha suspected to be a key conspirator, police sources said on Thursday.

Offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are non-bailable. The security agencies have not found their connections with any terror group so far, an official said.