Zerodha founder shares his 58-second deepfake video, raising concern

The rise of AI technology and deepfakes pose a large risk to the financial services industry. — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) December 13, 2023
The tipping point for Indian financial services businesses was when onboarding became completely digital, thanks to Aadhaar, etc. For businesses onboarding a new customer, an important…
Some of his followers were surprised with the video, and they shared their thoughts in the comment section.
One of the users who didn't realise that it wasn't a deefake video said, ''The last bit was a jaw-dropping moment.'' While another mentioned that “The last line was the killing note.'' Some users mentioned that deepfake videos present unique challenges.
On the other end, some of the users figured out that there was something wrong with the video. One such user mentioned that, “It seemed so deepfake, otherwise u are a smiley person and that wasn't there throughout the video."
One of the users shared their words in an analysing way and mentioned that ''Yeah, figured it wasn't you. Lip sync, expressions, eyes, no laughter, no fumbling, and no pauses (had watched your and your wife's interview last night.”
What are deepfake videos? Deepfake is a kind of synthetic video using artificial intelligence to manipulate or generate visual and audio content, mostly with a wrong motive to appear genuine.
This has emerged as a threat to public trust and truth. This technology can create video and audio doing things they have never done to manipulate public perception, share misinformation and tarnish reputation.
