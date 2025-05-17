Home / India News / DDA opens membership for golf course in Dwarka, fee starts at Rs 6 lakh

DDA opens membership for golf course in Dwarka, fee starts at Rs 6 lakh

Delhi Development Authority
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened membership for its golf course located in Sector 24 in of Dwarka, the land-owning agency said.

According to the playing rights brochure issued by the agency, persons from the non-government category can get membership for five years by paying an entry fee of Rs 9 lakh, in addition to a monthly fee of Rs 2,200.

A three-year membership in the same category comes with an entry fee of Rs 6 lakh and a monthly fee of Rs 2,200, it said.

The agency said that for government employees, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh for five years and Rs 2 lakh for three years, with a monthly fee of Rs 1500.

The 18-hole golf course spans 7,377-yards and features two-level, open-to-sky driving range that can accommodate up to 52 players at a time -- 26 on each level. The facility also includes a clubhouse equipped with modern amenities.

The DDA is offering 2,000 memberships in total, of which 200 are reserved for government employees and the remaining include general applicants, members of foreign embassies and organisations.

"Spouse and dependent children from the ages of five to 21 can be added in the playing rights of individuals whose rights are approved. Dependents with playing rights would need to pay a monthly subscription, as applicable," an official document said.

As per the rules, dependents of members are entitled to play on the golf course, driving range and use the club facilities. Non-playing dependents are not required to pay monthly subscription and are not entitled to play on the golf course, though they can utilise the facilities of club house.

The entire process of application and payment of entry fees would be online. Applications for tenure playing rights are to be submitted online along with requisite documents.

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

