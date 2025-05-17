Delhi Police plans unified platform to combat rising digital arrest frauds

Delhi Police is formulating a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the rising cases of digital arrest frauds, which includes setting up a centralised complaint mechanism and compiling a database of gangs involved in such crimes, officials said on Saturday.

A four-member committee has been constituted to draft guidelines, policies and regulations for the move. Headed by a Special Commissioner-rank officer, the committee includes a convenor of Deputy Commissioner Police rank and two members of Joint Commissioner and Additional Commissioner rank, a senior police officer said.

The move comes amid a surge in cases where cybercriminals, posing as police officers, government officials or courier agents, deceive victims by falsely claiming they are involved in legal offences.

The fraudsters often conduct video calls simulating legal proceedings and coerce people into transferring large sums of money under threat of arrest.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which monitors cybercrime at the central level through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Indians lost Rs 120 crore to digital arrest scams between January and April in 2024.

One of the key challenges being addressed is the difficulty victims face in identifying the appropriate police station to register their complaints.

Also Read

"We are working on an online unified and centralised platform where victims can lodge complaints without worrying about jurisdiction. This will significantly improve response time and coordination," the officer said.

In coordination with specialised cybercrime units, Delhi Police is also preparing a detailed database of gangs involved in such frauds. The data will include their profiles, past cases, locations and methods of operation, sources said.

"By mapping these criminals and analysing their modus operandi, we can build preventive mechanisms and alert systems to stay one step ahead," the officer added.

The police also plan to issue detailed advisories highlighting common tactics used by such gangs. These advisories will be circulated to all district units, public service platforms, banks and telecom service providers to enhance public awareness and facilitate early detection.

Founder and Global President of CyberPeace Vineet Kumar said digital arrest scams represent a significant and evolving challenge in the cybercrime landscape.

"In this context, a centralised platform for digital arrest fraud victims can be a vital step toward streamlining complaint processes and identifying criminal patterns," he said.

Recently, a 79-year-old former freelance journalist was duped of Rs 2.36 crore in Delhi's Hauz Khas area by fraudsters posing as CBI officials. They threatened her with arrest in a fake money laundering case.

She later lodged a complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.