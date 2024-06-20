PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in J-K today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 84 major developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to a PMO release, the inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of Industrial Estates and the construction of six Government Degree Colleges.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 1.5 million beneficiaries.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K's event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

This event is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and inspiring young achievers. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with Young Achievers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the release mentioned.

Multi-tier security blanket has been put in place ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the Union Territory.

"It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here," IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

Also, Srinagar police issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters.

The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.