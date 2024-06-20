UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

The Centre on Wednesday unexpectedly announced that the UGC-NET examinations , held two days ago, stood cancelled as it may have been “compromised.”

It added that the matter will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is UGC NET exam?

The UGC NET or National Eligibility Test is a national level exam conducted for the appointment of assistant professors, junior research fellowships, and admission to PhD in universities.

UGC-NET exam stands cancelled: 10 updates

1) After cancelling the exam, the Centre said that the decision was taken based on the inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

"These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised," the education ministry informed in a press release.

When will fresh UGC-NET exam be conducted?

2) It further said that a fresh examination will be conducted for which dates will be announced separately. A total of 1.1 million candidates had registered for the examination, setting a record.

UGC-NET was conducted in a new format this time

3) The exam was conducted in a new format this time, in the pen and paper mode and on a single day. Earlier, it was held in two shifts for a subject in a computer-based examination mode.

NTA faces intensified scrutinty

4) The development comes amid the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024. The case is being heard in the Supreme Court, which observed on Tuesday that it did not want “even 0.001 per cent negligence” as it asked the Centre and the National Testing Agency to admit if a mistake had been made.

5) The result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam conducted on May 5 showed that as many as 67 students secured the top rank, an unprecedented development in the history of the exam.

6) As the issue escalated into a political slugfest between the Centre and the Opposition, coupled with candidates staging protests across India, the education ministry, on June 10, told the top court that the grace marks given to over 1,500 candidates in the exam would be cancelled and they will be given the chance to reappear.

Their fresh exam is scheduled for June 23.

Opposition slams Modi govt over ''exam paper leaks'

6) Meanwhile, the cancellation of the UGC-NET has added fuel to the controversy surrounding NEET-UG.

7) "Abhi baar paper leak sarkar," Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday as the announcement linked to UGC-NET was made. "This government is a guest for only a few days," he said.

8) Social media platforms remained flooded with trending hashtags related to the row over the exam, with the public criticising the Centre and the NTA for failing to do its job.

Kharge questions PM Modi's silence

9) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to ‘X’ to criticise Prime Minister Modi, questioning his silence over the issue.

"This is the defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government due to which they made a despicable attempt to trample the future of our youth," he said, adding that when will NEET exams be cancelled.

10) He further asked the Centre to take responsibility for the NEET-UG "paper leaks" as well.

Opposition slams Modi govt over exam row