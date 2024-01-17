Death toll in Manipur gunfight rises to 2, women block road to airport

The death toll in the gunfight between state security forces and militants at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district rose to two after another security personnel was shot dead on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Takhellambam Saileshwore from Lamshang in Imphal West district, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier in the day during an ambush near Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple, 32-year-old Wangkhem Somorjit, a Manipur Police personnel, died after being hit by bullets. He succumbed to injuries during treatment at Key Location Point (KLP) of Assam Rifles.

Two more Manipur Police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire between security forces and militants, officials added.

The militants had also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

Spokesperson L Premchand of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the killing of Somorjit told reporters that "the body of the deceased personnel will not be accepted by the family members till the culprits are arrested and brought to justice."



Wearing traditional mourning dress, women sat on the middle of road to prevent all forms of vehicular movement on the route.

In another development, a large number of Meira Paibis from Imphal's main market of Khwairamband Keithel took out a rally demanding reinforcement of state forces at Moreh. They marched towards the CM's bungalow but were stopped by police.

Moreh has been experiencing regular exchanges of fire between security forces and militants over the past few days. The latest firing incident took place just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of a police officer by the state's forces.

Earlier this month, Singh had said there were high chances of involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar in the gun and bomb attacks.