The death toll due to flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh has increased to 13 with the recovery of four bodies from Mandi and Shimla districts on Sunday. The disaster has left 55 people still missing and caused around Rs 700 crore worth of damage in affected areas.

On Sunday, authorities located the bodies of 23-year-old Sonam and three-month-old Manvi from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district. Two additional bodies were found near Dhakoli on the banks of the Satluj River in Rampur, though they have yet to be identified. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police Atul Verma said that rescue operations will continue till all missing people are found.

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst, flash floods

A series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu’s Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana, as well as Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31, causing widespread devastation.



A cloudburst is a sudden and intense rainfall that can occur without prior warning. They occur when cold air pushes water-filled clouds, leading to sudden heavy rainfall followed by thunder and hail. The cloudburst on Wednesday triggered flash floods in the Kullu and Mandi districts which also triggered flash floods in Sarpara, Ganvi and Kurban nallahs.

410 rescuers deployed

The rescue efforts have been intensified with the deployment of more machinery, sniffer dog squads, drones, and other equipment. Around 410 rescuers from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police, and home guards are involved in the operations.

Up-pradhan Sarpara C L Negi reported that as the flow of water has reduced, machines have now reached areas where missing persons could possibly be found. More than 30 people are missing in Samej village in gram panchayat Sarpara in Rampur subdivision.

Lack of electricity, roads damaged

Rescue operations are facing challenges, including lack of electricity in three villages — Samej, Dhara Sarda, and Kushwa — since the tragedy struck. Roads in these areas have also been severely damaged.



Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an estimated loss exceeding Rs 700 crore due to the floods and heavy rainfall. The disaster has significantly damaged infrastructure, including 348 buildings and numerous roads and bridges.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the losses incurred since June 27 have included significant damage to infrastructure and other assets. Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasised the priority of expediting rescue and relief measures, urging for swift assistance from the Union government.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also visited Samej village to assess the situation and meet with the disaster-affected people.

Compensation and repairs

The state government has announced immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the victims and a monthly rent of Rs 5,000 for the next three months, along with gas, food, and other essential items.



The Kullu-Manali Highway, which was washed away in the cloudburst on August 1, has been partially reopened for one-way traffic. Restoration work is ongoing, with a focus on reopening 193 closed roads and reinstating critical bridges.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the urgent need for assistance amidst the recurring flood crises, calling upon elected MPs to advocate for substantial aid from the Centre. “This is not the time for political agendas; it’s a time for collective action to aid our state,” he added.

[With agency inputs]