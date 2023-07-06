Home / India News / Defamation case: Gujarat HC to deliver verdict on Rahul's plea on Friday

Defamation case: Gujarat HC to deliver verdict on Rahul's plea on Friday

As per the causelist issued by the HC on Thursday, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11:00 am

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat High Court will on Friday deliver its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

As per the causelist issued by the HC on Thursday, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11:00 am.

A stay on conviction would pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

In May, Justice Prachchhak, while hearing Gandhi's plea, had refused to grant any interim relief saying it will pass a final order after the summer vacation, which ended three weeks back.

During a hearing on April 29, Gandhi's lawyer had argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognisable offence meant his client could lose his Lok Sabha seat "permanently and irreversibly", which was a "very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents".

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail on March 23 after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi.

Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay on the conviction. While granting him bail, the court, on April 20, refused to stay the conviction, after which he approached the HC.

Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul

Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Maharashtra added 30% of new jobs in country in last five years: Official

Wrestling trials to take place from July 20 after assurance from OCA

Govt okays draft notification for mandating air conditioned truck cabins

PIL should not be used for suspicious products of mischief: Delhi HC

India's tri-services contingent leaves for Paris Bastille Day parade

Topics :Rahul GandhiDefamation caseCongress

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story