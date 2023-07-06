Home / India News / Govt okays draft notification for mandating air conditioned truck cabins

Govt okays draft notification for mandating air conditioned truck cabins

The draft prepared includes trucks under categories N2 and N3, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks has been approved.

The draft prepared includes trucks under categories N2 and N3, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

"Approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3. Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety," the Union minister for road, transport and highways said.

This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue, Gadkari said.

Last month, the minister said truck drivers play a key role in the transport sector which is one of the most important areas for India, and there is a need to address issues regarding their working conditions and state of mind.

Air-conditioned cabins for trucks will soon be made mandatory, Gadkari had said.

Lamenting that truck drivers have been forced to work in extreme heat conditions, the minister had said that he has been pushing for air-conditioned cabins for truck drivers for a long time even as "some people objected to it saying it will increase costs." 

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

