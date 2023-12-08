Home / India News / Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

The project is anticipated to generate approximately 150,000 man-days over a five-year period

Ministry of Defence inks contract with TCIL (Photo: PIB)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ministry of Defence has sealed a contract with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to boost India's digital armed forces, said the ministry on Friday. The Rs 588.68-crore contract aims to advance India's digital defence capabilities through the acquisition of the digital coast guard (DCG) project under the Buy (Indian) category.

The DCG project initiative comes under the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and will chart a trajectory of technological advancement in the nation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The scope of the pan-India project extends to encompass the construction of an advanced "Data Centre", the establishment of a resilient "Disaster Recovery Data Centre", amplification of connectivity across ICG sites, and the development of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additionally, the project harnesses secured multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and very small aperture terminal (VSAT) connectivity, positioning itself at the forefront of defence technology. This digitisation will streamline logistical processes for the ministry saving significant resources and time.

At its essence, the DCG project heralds the creation of a Tier-III standard Data Centre, equipped with state-of-the-art technological capabilities. Serving as the nerve centre, this facility enables centralised monitoring and management of applications deployed by the ICG, ensuring vigilant oversight of critical IT assets.

The project is anticipated to generate approximately 150,000 man-days over a five-year period, fostering active participation from diverse sectors of Indian industries.

This collaboration comes weeks after President Draupadi Murmu announced that the government is working to realise the vision of "Ports for Prosperity" and "Ports for Progress". This is part of a larger vision to strengthen ports infrastructure and bolster the ICG.
 

Also Read

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

ITI Ltd signs MoU with TCIL and C-DOT to develop products for smart cities

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

First ABDM microsite under NHA '100 microsites project' launched in Mizoram

DPDP Act: Firms in disarray, seek more time, clarity for implementation

Over 290,000 vacancies filled up in Railways in last 5 years till Sept 30

There was no bulk data download: Govt on alleged CoWIN breach

Over 26 million kids given measles vaccine between Apr 2022-Mar 2023: Govt

India looks to take a giant leap to empower its citizens with AI: PM Modi

SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea for retirement benefits from ICICI bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ministry of DefenceIndian coast guardTCILBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story