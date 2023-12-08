Home / India News / There was no bulk data download: Govt on alleged CoWIN breach

There was no bulk data download: Govt on alleged CoWIN breach

In view of media reports on CoWIN data breach, additional steps have been taken to strengthen data safety on the portal, he said

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Investigations into the reported data breach on the CoWIN portal have ascertained that there was no bulk data download from its beneficiary database, Union Minister for State for Health S P Singh Baghel told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The CoWIN portal of the Union health ministry already has adequate security measures and safeguards for data privacy with Web Application Firewall (WAF), Anti-DDoS and SSL/TLS (regular vulnerability assessment) identity and access management, the minister said in a written reply in the Lower House.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The CoWIN portal is the repository of all data of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"There were media reports of apparent breach of CoWIN data of beneficiaries who have received Covid vaccination in the country. The matter was investigated and analysed by CERT-In under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and it was ascertained that there was no bulk data download from Co-WIN beneficiary database," Baghel said.

In view of media reports on CoWIN data breach, additional steps have been taken to strengthen data safety on the portal, he said.

A two-factor authentication feature (password and OTP) for login by users has been put in place on the CoWIN portal and all log trails of users are captured and stored securely in its database, he said.

Password reset has been done for all service providers registered on CoWIN. The CoWIN security audit has been completed and it would be undertaken on a regular basis (every quarter), Baghel said.

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

Data breach reports from CoWIN without any basis, clarifies Health Ministry

CoWIN data breach a national emergency: Cyber law expert Pavan Duggal

Over 26 million kids given measles vaccine between Apr 2022-Mar 2023: Govt

India looks to take a giant leap to empower its citizens with AI: PM Modi

SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea for retirement benefits from ICICI bank

U-WIN in pilot phase, no plan to share data with pvt cos through API: Govt

600 mn hospital admissions costing Rs 77,298 cr authorised under AB PM-JAY

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliament winter sessionLok Sabhadata leak

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story