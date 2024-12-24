Dehradun admin orders to maintain law and order due to tourist influx

The Dehradun district administration has ordered the authorities to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic management in Mussoorie during the tourist surge for Christmas, New Year and winter vacations, according to a release.

The order will be effective from the date of issuance till 20 January 2025, as per an official release.

"Order of the District Administration Dehradun under Section 163 (1) of the Indian Civil Defence Code to maintain law and order and a smooth traffic system in view of the heavy influx of tourists during Christmas, New Year and winter tourism in Mussoorie," the notice said.

District Magistrate Dehradun Savin Bansal has implemented the winter travel system for the first time in Mussoorie and also fixed the responsibility of the officers.

DM Savin Bansal fixed the responsibility of all the departments for the winter travel system in Mussoorie and said that legal action would be taken for violating the rules made for the Mussoorie travel system.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the Tourism Department to formulate a policy within four weeks to develop wedding destinations in Uttarakhand. He also directed officials to expedite arrangements for the night landing of aircraft at Pantnagar and Dehradun airports. These instructions were issued during the third meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for swift implementation of the action plan to develop two new cities. He also called for phased development of the Ganga and Sharda Corridors, as well as the Knowledge City in Dakpathar, with all projects to be formally initiated by June 2026.

Dhami highlighted the importance of planning and executing various development schemes in alignment with the state's needs for the next 25 years. He stressed that to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, the state must work on short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans.