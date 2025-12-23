Delhi residents woke up to a dense layer of smog on Tuesday, as air quality in the national capital dropped sharply. The average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 8 am was 414, placing the city in the ‘severe’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Anand Vihar reported the highest AQI at 468, while Shadipur recorded the lowest at 308. Overall, 29 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations registered AQI values above 400, with most of the remaining stations close to this threshold.

Key areas with the worst air quality included: Ashok Vihar: 443

Vivek Vihar: 448

Sirifort: 448

R K Puram: 446

Okhla Phase-2: 455

Punjabi Bagh: 441

Mundka: 455

ITO: 437

Jahangirpuri: 448

Dwarka Sector 8: 440

The AQI categorisation defines 0-50 as ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Delhi airport issues advisory The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued a passenger advisory due to dense fog conditions. Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III procedures, which may result in delays or disruptions. The airport said it is coordinating closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines. On December 22, dense fog caused major operational issues at the Delhi airport. More than 500 flights were delayed, while at least 14 flights, including six arrivals and eight departures, were cancelled. The cancellations affected both domestic and international flights.

IGI airport, which typically handles around 1,300 flights daily, has been witnessing disruptions for several days due to poor visibility, affecting schedules across Delhi and neighbouring regions. Delhi weather adds to worsening AQI The national capital is seeing a cold spell and reduced wind speed. The two factors are adding to the worsening air quality as continued emissions are getting trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere, said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies today, with shallow to moderate fog during the day. Minimum temperatures are expected between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are likely to range from 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.