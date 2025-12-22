Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

Rajasthan has seen an 11.71 per cent year-on-year increase in tourist footfall, with a tourism department official attributing this to the state government’s efforts.

The state is known for its heritage, colours, folk culture and natural beauty. “But the pace of growth the state has shown over the past year has positioned it not only as a leading tourism destination but also as an emerging contributor to India’s overall economic landscape,” the official said.

He added that transparent administration, investor-friendly policies and efficient departmental functioning have accelerated tourism investment, heritage conservation and the development of modern tourism facilities.

“Strengthened infrastructure, global branding of ‘Destination Rajasthan’, supportive policies and improved connectivity have together positioned the state as a future tourism capital. From year-round tourism to rural circuits, heritage revival and modern experiences, Rajasthan is expected to deepen its global footprint in the coming years,” the official said. The growing appeal of the state is reflected in visitor numbers. By August 2025, more than 150 million domestic tourists and around 1.2 million foreign tourists had visited Rajasthan, he said. With tourism contributing nearly 12 per cent to Rajasthan’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) — about 2.5 times the national average — the state remains among the top five in both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, the state government is developing the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit and the Tribal Tourist Circuit at a cost of ₹100 crore each, aimed at showcasing Rajasthan’s history, culture and faith. Every year, millions of visitors from India and abroad travel to the state’s ancient and historic religious sites. To improve facilities for such travellers, the government is undertaking several initiatives in the area of religious tourism. The state is also taking steps to develop island tourism in the Mahi Dam area. These tourism development projects are expected to generate new employment opportunities at the local level.