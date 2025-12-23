Gujarat eases liquor rules at GIFT City; permit requirement scrapped

Any person from outside Gujarat or India can now consume liquor at designated hotels or restaurants inside GIFT City, a global finance centre in Gandhinagar, by just showing photo ID card, as per changes made in alcohol rules at the hub by the state government.

The government has introduced major changes to liquor rules at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and done away with the norm of obtaining a permit for alcohol consumption.

The state home department has announced the changes through a gazette notification. Through the December 20 notification, the department has further eased liquor consumption rules at GIFT City. Gujarat is a "dry" state where manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor are prohibited. However, the government made an exemption for GIFT City in 2023 by allowing sale and consumption of alcohol inside the central business district with some conditions. As per the latest notification, any "external person", who is not from Gujarat, or a foreign national, is now allowed to consume liquor at designated facilities at GIFT City by showing his or her valid photo ID card. This new rule discards the previous condition wherein such "external persons" were required to get temporary permits. Another change brought in by the home department is about the place where liquor can be served and consumed. Earlier, liquor consumption was allowed only at designated wine and dine areas of a hotel or restaurant which have the permission to sell liquor inside GIFT City. Now, liquor can be consumed in other areas too, such as lawn, pool side and terrace. As per the notification, any person coming for food is allowed to sit in the wine and dine area of a restaurant. Employees of GIFT City, who have "Liquor Access Permit", can host up to 25 visitors at a time at designated places and visitors would get "temporary permits", provided that the host employee accompanies them, the notification stated.