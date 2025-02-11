Delhi air quality dips to 'poor', AQI at 282; Noida, Ghaziabad see relief

Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category again as after the Air Quality Index (AQI) level was recorded at 282 on Tuesday at 8 am. The AQI levels deteriorated on Monday after Delhi witnessed 'moderate' air quality for four days till February 9.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 258 at 8 am and dipped further to 271 at around 4 pm.

AQI in neighbouring regions

The air quality in Delhi's surrounding areas also witnessed some shift. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 230 and remained in the 'poor' category, whereas, Ghaziabad and Noida had clearer air with air quality recorded in the 'moderate' category at 192 and 172, respectively.

AQI categories

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (‘good’), 51-100 (‘satisfactory’), 101-200 (‘moderate’), 201-300 (‘poor’), 301-400 (‘very poor’), and above 400 (‘severe’).

Also Read

Reasons for worsening AQI

The increase in AQI can be attributed to unfavourable weather conditions. While strong winds have been improving air quality, the weather has now become warmer with reduced wind speeds. Additionally, the effect of the rainfall that occurred in the first week of February appears to be fading.

Relief soon?