Delhi air quality dips to 'poor', AQI at 282; Noida, Ghaziabad see relief

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 258 at 8 am and dipped further to 271 at around 4 pm

Centre's Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) forecasts expected that the air quality will continue to be in the 'poor' category till today | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category again as after the Air Quality Index (AQI) level was recorded at 282 on Tuesday at 8 am. The AQI levels deteriorated on Monday after Delhi witnessed 'moderate' air quality for four days till February 9. 
 
On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 258 at 8 am and dipped further to 271 at around 4 pm. 
 
AQI in neighbouring regions
 
The air quality in Delhi's surrounding areas also witnessed some shift. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 230 and remained in the 'poor' category, whereas, Ghaziabad and Noida had clearer air with air quality recorded in the 'moderate' category at 192 and 172, respectively.
 
AQI categories
 
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (‘good’), 51-100 (‘satisfactory’), 101-200 (‘moderate’), 201-300 (‘poor’), 301-400 (‘very poor’), and above 400 (‘severe’).

Reasons for worsening AQI
 
The increase in AQI can be attributed to unfavourable weather conditions. While strong winds have been improving air quality, the weather has now become warmer with reduced wind speeds. Additionally, the effect of the rainfall that occurred in the first week of February appears to be fading.
 
Relief soon?
 
Centre's Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) forecasts expect the air quality to continue to be in the 'poor' category till today, and is expected to see an improvement to 'moderate' category on Wednesday.   Delhi weather forecast 
According to the India Metereological Department (IMD), the day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 degrees Celsius and 28.58 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout.
     
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

