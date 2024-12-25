RG Kar case: Medicos protest over delay in probe, to protest till Dec 31

Junior doctors seeking justice in the RG Kar case staged a protest outside Kolkata's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Tuesday (December 24). The protesting doctors accused the agency of unnecessary delays in investigating the case and colluding with the state police to protect the criminals.

The doctors symbolically locked the gate of the CBI office and demanded that the agency expedite its probe into the matter. Tensions escalated when the security personnel removed the symbolic lock, resulting in a confrontation and scuffle.

Several doctors expressed frustration with how the CBI is handling the case. One of them said, "If this continues, it would be better if they shut down their office in Kolkata."

RG Kar case: Ongoing protests and demand for justice

While one of the protesting doctors highlighted that their sister, Abhaya, had still not received justice, another protesting doctor vowed to continue the demonstration until December 31. The doctors also mentioned that they would approach the court again seeking permission for the protest to continue.

Demanding speedy justice for Abhaya, representatives of Abhaya Manch and the Joint Platform of Doctors continued their protests at Dorina Crossing in Central Kolkata. Earlier on December 23, the Kolkata High Court upheld its December 20 order, granting the doctors permission to hold demonstrations.

To recall, a woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The CBI has since filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime.

Since the tragic incident came to light, doctors across India have extended their support, joining protests and demanding justice for Abhaya and severe punishment for the accused. The protesting doctors are also calling for a safer working environment.

(with inputs from PTI)