Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains poor as smog persists

Air quality in the national capital showed a marginal improvement on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 196 at 7 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This marked an improvement from Saturday, when the AQI stood at 227 at 4 pm and was classified as ‘poor’.

Despite the improvement, a thin layer of smog continued to linger in parts of the city, and overall air quality remained largely poor across several areas.

Delhi area-wise AQI levels on Sunday

According to CPCB data, Mundka recorded the highest AQI at 266, followed by Pusa (257), Narela (247), Rohini (247), Ashok Vihar (243), Jahangirpuri (242), Anand Vihar (225), and Chandni Chowk (220), all in the ‘poor’ category.

While ITO stood at 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. In contrast, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI at 126, followed by IGI Airport (131), Aya Nagar (136), Lodhi Road (139), IIT Delhi (141), and ITO (140), all in the ‘moderate’ category. CPCB AQI categories explained 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Delhi AQI outlook for the coming days According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate to poor’ category on Sunday. On Monday, it is expected to slip back into the ‘poor’ category. The outlook for the subsequent six days suggests air quality is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ range.

Delhi Metro pollution control steps to curb air pollution Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Metro has completed the installation of mist spray systems and anti-smog guns at all 143 elevated stations, marking a significant step in efforts to curb air pollution, reported PTI. In total, 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns have been installed across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. The coverage includes 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated stations. Anti-smog guns were deployed at locations where technical limitations prevented the installation of mist spray systems. CM Gupta said the initiative was completed ahead of the targeted timeline and described it as a practical, on-ground measure to improve air quality in high-footfall public spaces such as metro stations.