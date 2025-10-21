Home / India News / Doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at Bengal medical college, 2 held

Doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at Bengal medical college, 2 held

The alleged incident took place in the medical establishment in Uluberia on Monday, following which the victim doctor filed her complaint with the police, a senior officer said

Rape, gang-rape
"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," the officer said. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
A junior female doctor was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape by a traffic home guard and his neighbour at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which police arrested the duo, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the medical establishment in Uluberia on Monday, following which the victim doctor filed her complaint with the police, he said.

"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that following the check-up, the patient's home guard relative and two others questioned the doctor about the patient's condition, he said.

"An argument ensued, during which the doctor was allegedly slapped, her arm twisted, and subjected to verbal abuse. The accused also allegedly issued threats of rape and warned her of consequences if she left the hospital premises. We have arrested the two and are probing the matter," he added.

The ward master promptly relayed the information to the police outpost located within the hospital premises, who immediately rushed to the medical establishment.

The assaulted doctor was then taken to Uluberia police station, where she filed a formal written complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police detained the accused traffic home guard along with another individual. Both were subsequently arrested, he said.

Police were looking for the CCTV footage of the hospital and had already spoken to witnesses present at the medical establishment during the alleged incident, the officer added.

Topics :India NewsWest Bengalrape

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

