Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

With AQI across several stations still in the 'poor' and 'very poor' range, authorities have tightened vehicle entry rules, raised parking charges amid persistent smog over Delhi-NCR

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 298, while several other locations reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) edging close to 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick haze of smog continued to envelop the city despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 298, while several other locations reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels.
 
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe, per CPCB norms.

Efforts to curb pollution levels

The worsening air quality follows the post-Diwali spike, typically caused by emissions, stagnant weather, and residual smoke. Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect across Delhi-NCR.
 
To discourage vehicular pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees at all designated sites. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles from Saturday. Passenger vehicles are currently exempt.
 
Authorities said these measures aim to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to urban smog.

Cloud seeding suspended after failed trials

Plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding have been temporarily suspended after trials earlier this week failed to produce rain due to low moisture levels.
 
Officials said further attempts would depend on favourable atmospheric conditions.
 
Residents—particularly children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions—have been advised to limit outdoor exposure as pollution levels remain elevated.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies and mild humidity during the day, with mist or smog likely to persist overnight. Temperatures are expected to remain steady, adding little relief to the prevailing pollution levels.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem, toxicology reports to Assam SIT

Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet people of states, UTs on their formation days

BlackRock-linked $500 mn fraud: Indian entrepreneur at centre of scandal

Kerala shows poverty can be eradicated with collective effort: CM Vijayan

Satara woman doctor suicide: CM Fadnavis orders setting up of SIT for probe

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi-NCRIMD weather forecastBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story