Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) edging close to 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick haze of smog continued to envelop the city despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR).

At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 298, while several other locations reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe, per CPCB norms.

Efforts to curb pollution levels

The worsening air quality follows the post-Diwali spike, typically caused by emissions, stagnant weather, and residual smoke. Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect across Delhi-NCR.

To discourage vehicular pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees at all designated sites. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles from Saturday. Passenger vehicles are currently exempt. Authorities said these measures aim to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to urban smog. Cloud seeding suspended after failed trials Plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding have been temporarily suspended after trials earlier this week failed to produce rain due to low moisture levels. Officials said further attempts would depend on favourable atmospheric conditions.