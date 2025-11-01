Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet people of states, UTs on their formation days

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry on their formation days.

In a post on X, she wished these states and the Union territories success and extended best wishes for the well-being of residents.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress," she wrote in her post.

"May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," Murmu added.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being on this day in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. All these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry celebrate their formation day on November 1. PM Modi wishes the states on Formation Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Chhattisgarh on their formation day. The Prime Minister will be in Chhattisgarh on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state's formation. "This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development," Modi said, greeting the brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh.

"I am confident that with the dedication and enterprise of the hardworking and skilled people here, our state will play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of a developed India," he said. The prime minister greeted the spirit of excellence and industrious nature of the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava. "Today, when we mark Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of excellence and industrious nature that the people of Karnataka are synonymous with," he said. "We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more. The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy," he said.

The prime minister said Kerala is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. "The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," Modi said, extending greetings on Kerala Piravi. The PM also extended heartfelt greetings to all family members in Madhya Pradesh, the state that cherishes its glorious history and cultural heritage. "Nestled in the heart of the country, our state is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritizing the aspirations of every individual," he said, greeting the people of Madhya Pradesh on its foundation day.

"I am confident that the talented and hardworking people of this land will play an invaluable role in the fulfillment of the resolve for a developed India," Modi said. The prime minister also extended his heartiest congratulations to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Haryana Day. "This historic land has been an example for the entire country due to the tireless hard work of our farmer brothers and sisters, the unparalleled valor of our soldiers, and the remarkable performance of our youth," he said. "On this special occasion of the state, which is progressing rapidly on the path of development, I wish happiness and a bright future for everyone," the prime minister said.