Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated again after a brief improvement, with the overall air quality index (AQI) rising to 292 on Tuesday morning. At 8 am, Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the worst AQI at 344, while the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport area saw the lowest AQI at 188.

Out of the 39 monitoring stations in the national capital, 21 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 14 were in the ‘poor’ category, and two stations reported ‘moderate’ levels. Data was unavailable for three locations at the time of writing this report.

Pollution hotspots across the city

Several areas in Delhi registered hazardous levels of air pollution. The worst-affected hotspots included:

Mundka: 344

Chandni Chowk: 343

Jahangirpuri: 334

Vivek Vihar: 333

Pusa: 333

Wazirpur: 318 Why has the AQI worsened again? The deterioration in air quality is being attributed to lingering smog, low wind speeds and colder winter conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing. Officials said air quality may improve once meteorological conditions turn favourable. Residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses, have been advised to limit outdoor exposure. Dense fog disrupts flights and travel Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, significantly reducing visibility. Flight operations at IGI Airport were disrupted, with seven flights cancelled and 36 delayed on January 5. The Airports Authority of India and airlines issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before travelling.