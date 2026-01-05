10 states, 4 Union ministers to take part in World Economic Forum summit

As many ten states, including five chief ministers and two deputy CMs of these states, and four Union ministers, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with dozens of top business leaders of both private sector companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) will represent India at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting to be held later this month in Switzerland’s Davos.

The huge Indian delegation to the WEF Annual Meeting, to be held from January 19 to 23, comes in the context of India’s efforts at diversifying its exports and its search for rare earth minerals.

According to sources, apart from Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Chouhan, Information and Technology and Railways Minister Vaishnaw, other Union ministers slated to attend the WEF annual congregation are Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The CMs slated to attend the WEF Annual Meeting are Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, poll-bound Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav, Telangana’s A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu. Karnataka and Gujarat’s Deputy CMs DK Shivakumar and Harsh Sanghavi, respectively, are also scheduled to attend the annual event. Delegations from Uttar Pradesh, which could include its Minister of Industrial Development, Export and Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Jharkhand and poll-bound Kerala are set to fly to Switzerland for the event.

Of these states, Andhra Pradesh, as it did at the WEF Annual Meeting in 2025, will have a separate pavilion with its IT Minister Nara Lokesh driving the southern state’s push for attracting investments and looking at export markets for its produce, especially shrimp, which is one of the worst hit by the US imposing stiff tariffs on Indian products. Earlier this month, Assam’s Sarma said the Reserve Bank of India has recognised the northeastern state as the fastest growing economy in India with a 45 per cent growth during the last five years. He said Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product is set to be Rs 7,41,626 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 4,10,724 crore in 2020-21. Sarma said that the Centre has recognized Assam’s economic growth by including it in the delegation to the WEF Annual Meeting at Davos along with industrially advanced states, such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. “This will give us an opportunity to talk about Assam with leading industrialists,” Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati on January 1.

As many 60 heads of state and government will attend this year’s WEF global summit. US President Donald Trump will be one of the global leaders scheduled to attend. He couldn’t attend the previous WEF Annual Meeting as it coincided with the inauguration of his presidency in January 2025. Indian business leaders likely to attend the annual congregation in Davos are Tata group's N Chandrasekaran, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj group's Sanjiv Bajaj, Godrej Industries' Nadir Godrej, JSW Group's Sajjan and Parth Jindal, top leaders of Bharat Forge, Vedanta, and Apollo, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Bharti group's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Essar CEO Prashant Ruia, and Renew CEO Sumant Sinha. Several PSU heads, including Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, GAIL's Sandeep Kumar Gupta, State Bank of India’s Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, NTPC's Gurdeep Singh and REC Limited's Jitendra Srivastava, will also attend.