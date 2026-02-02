US-India trade deal finalised, PM Modi thanks Trump; tariff reduced to 18%

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US agreed to a trade deal with India following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Trump said India stopped purchasing Russian crude, a move he linked directly to the agreement between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States reduced its reciprocal tariff on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent with immediate effect. He added that India “moved forward” to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero.

Reacting to the development, PM Modi thanked Trump. “Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” he said in a post on X.

Trump, in his post, wrote, “It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. We spoke about many things, including trade, and ending the war with Russia and Ukraine.”

He added, “He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”

Trump said the decision would help end the war in Ukraine and claimed the agreement followed a direct request from Modi.

In the same post, Trump said Modi committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a higher level, including purchases worth more than $500 billion across US energy, technology, agriculture, coal, and other products.

Trump wrote, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India.”

PM Modi thanks Trump

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Modi said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights.”

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also reacted to the development.