Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor' despite early morning showers

Delhi continued to remain under a blanket of smog despite early morning showers on Sunday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital deteriorated to 321, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of 39 monitoring stations, 27 recorded very poor air quality, 10 were in the poor category, while only two stations reported moderate AQI levels.

The persistent haze led to reduced visibility on several roads and affected outdoor activities across the city. Traffic movement remained slow in parts of the capital, compounded by traffic restrictions imposed for public events, including the Indian Navy Half Marathon and local celebrations, officials said. Schools and health authorities advised residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, to limit prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Meteorologists explained that the light morning showers were insufficient to wash away pollutants concentrated near the surface. Unfavourable weather conditions, including calm winds and temperature inversion, trapped smoke, dust and fine particulate matter in the lower atmosphere, preventing their dispersion and keeping AQI levels elevated despite rainfall. Weather forecast and outlook The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas of the city. Cold day conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain below 10 degrees Celsius. Winds are predicted to stay light, further limiting the natural clearing of pollutants.