Delhi airport connects to 150 destinations, becomes country's first

On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Delhi airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said the airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations. 
On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release. 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. 
"Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88 per cent of destinations are connected from Delhi and 56 per cent of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi. 
"Almost 50 per cent (42 per cent to be precise) of long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway," it said.
The airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. 
Topics :DelhiAirports in IndiaDelhi airportIndira Gandhi International Airport

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

