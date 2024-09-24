Coming soon: Delhi airport to get 7.7-km air train for terminal transfers

Come 2027, you would be able to breeze through Delhi airport in state-of-the-art air trains, or automated people movers (APM). Announced by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), it will cover a 7.7-km route aimed at streamlining travel between Terminals 1, 2, and 3, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to current transport options.

With four key stops at T1, T2/3, Aerocity, and Cargo City, the APM will eliminate the need for long waits and bus rides, offering a seamless journey for passengers moving through the airport. This project is expected to transform the airport’s connectivity and enhance its overall efficiency. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The operator of the airport is expected to receive bids for India’s first air train project at an airport during October and November. The selection of the winning bid will depend on the quoted costs from various bidders, as well as their proposed revenue-sharing models or requests for viability gap funding, according to a report by The Times of India.



The report quoted a source as saying that the goal is to complete it before the end of calendar year 2027, and this timeline has been communicated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation by DIAL.

Passenger convenience

“DIAL proposes to implement an elevated cum at-grade APM system at Delhi International Airport on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model. The APM system is intended to provide reliable, fast and seamless connectivity between T1 and T3/2 spanning a route length of around 7.7 km via Aerocity and Cargo City. In addition to providing required connectivity between terminals, APM system will enhance passenger convenience, improve ASQ score and reduce carbon footprint,” the tender document said, as mentioned by the report.

During the Modi 2.0 administration, the aviation ministry instructed DIAL not to impose any development fees for funding this project until it is operational. While the total cost for the IGIA air train remains unspecified, sources said that it is expected to be under Rs 2,000 crore.

Earlier, the government also advised DIAL to abandon its proposal for six stops on the planned air train, citing concerns that it would lead to excessive travel times and longer connection durations between T1 and T2/T3.

Stringent security measures at Delhi airport

The report quoted a senior government official as saying that DIAL’s plan for multiple stops, including two at Aerocity, would not only increase travel time between terminals but also necessitate stringent security measures at non-terminal stops.

Delhi Airport, currently the busiest in India, serves over 70 million passengers annually and is set to double its capacity to over 130 million within the next 6 to 8 years. The implementation of the air train is crucial, as an estimated 25 per cent of travellers at IGIA will be connecting passengers, underscoring the need for efficient transfers between T1 and T2/T3. Handling these passenger volumes effectively is impossible without an air train linking the terminals, the report said.

Funding airport connectivity upgrades

Globally, air trains are typically free for passengers, providing seamless transfers between terminals. However, funding for enhanced airport infrastructure is recovered through two main channels: the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) sets aeronautical charges for airlines, including landing and parking fees, which in turn influence ticket pricing, and through User Development Fees (UDF) charged to passengers.



For example, at Mumbai Airport, a UDF component for metro connectivity was previously set at Rs 20 for domestic departures and Rs 120 for international departures, which was levied from 2016 until February 2023, raising Rs 518 crore before it was discontinued upon reaching the target amount, the report said.