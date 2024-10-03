Two youth held hostage in Manipur released, handed over to police

Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said.

The two Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.

"The youths were handed over to Kangpokpi Superintendent of police at Gamgiphai naka and and left for Imphal," the police said.

The two on September 27 had accompanied another youth N Johnson Singh who was appearing for SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi. However, they lost their way in Kangpokpi district. While Johnson was rescued by the army and handed over to the police, the two youths remained in the captivity of armed men.

