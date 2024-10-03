Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Two youth held hostage in Manipur released, handed over to police

Two youth held hostage in Manipur released, handed over to police

The state government with the assistance of the Centre carried out negotiations to secure the release of the two youths

Criminal in handcuffs
Representative image: Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. (Freepik)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said.

The two Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The youths were handed over to Kangpokpi Superintendent of police at Gamgiphai naka and and left for Imphal," the police said.

The two on September 27 had accompanied another youth N Johnson Singh who was appearing for SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi. However, they lost their way in Kangpokpi district. While Johnson was rescued by the army and handed over to the police, the two youths remained in the captivity of armed men.
 

The state government with the assistance of the Centre carried out negotiations to secure the release of the two youths.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media said, "The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27 have been safely released."

Singh said, "I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Security forces recover huge cache of explosives in Manipur's Selam village

Gunfight in Manipur's town over cleaning land, prohibitory orders imposed

Govt extends AFSPA in Manipur by another six months, with effect from Oct 1

Manipur DGP asked to secure release of two kidnapped youth: CM Biren Singh

Siddaramaiah questions PM's silence on Hindenburg report, Manipur violence

Topics :ManipurManipur govtHostagesyouth

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story