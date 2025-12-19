Delhi airport warns of delays as dense fog disrupts flight operations

The advisory stated, “Dense fog has led to CAT III operations at the airport, resulting in possible delays and disruptions.” Passengers are urged to check with their airlines for real-time flight updates. “Our on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide support across all terminals. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the advisory added.

A separate advisory issued at 4:00 am reiterated, “Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, resulting in flight disruptions. Our on-ground officials are coordinating with stakeholders to assist passengers across terminals. For the latest flight status, please contact your respective airlines," said the airport on X.

Which airlines have issued advisories?

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet have all issued travel advisories. IndiGo, taking to its official X account, stated that early morning fog in Delhi and northern India is affecting visibility and flight operations. Passengers travelling in the early hours may face delays or revised timings and are advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Airlines emphasised that teams are monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities to minimise disruptions and provide support.

What are CAT III operations?

CAT III (Category III) operations are advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures that allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility due to fog or smog. However, not every aircraft or pilot is certified for CAT III landings, which can result in delays until conditions improve, according to a report by Mint.