Want clean air in Delhi? 5-star hotels turn air filtration into a 'service'

This November, Delhi recorded one of its most polluted months, with the AQI staying in the ‘very poor’ category daily, including six ‘severe’ days and two in the ‘severe plus’ zone.

As the capital battled this toxic air, five-star hotels stepped up with a new luxury necessity: ‘clean air’. Offering guests a chance to breathe clean air, these hotels equipped their rooms with cutting-edge air filtration systems.

US billionaire Bryan Johnson highlighted the trend by sharing a photo from The Oberoi Delhi. The hotel’s sign stated, “The average air quality of our guestrooms is 2.4, thanks to smart air filters installed in every room.”

Johnson’s post, captioned ‘Hotel selling clean air as a service’ quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion.

Adding to the buzz, Indian engineer and US-based investor Debarghya (Deedy) Das shared a similar sign from Taj Palace, New Delhi. It noted a guestroom AQI of 58, much better than the city’s AQI of 397 on the same day. Another user said, “There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China.”

Severe pollution in Delhi-NCR

Throughout November, Delhi’s air quality remained consistently poor, with the AQI surpassing 300 on every single day of the month. Reports indicate that the average AQI for November was recorded at 375, making it the second most polluted November in history, just behind November 2021, which had an average of 376.