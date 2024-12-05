Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Want clean air in Delhi? 5-star hotels turn air filtration into a 'service'

Want clean air in Delhi? 5-star hotels turn air filtration into a 'service'

As Delhi battles high pollution levels, luxury hotels offer clean air through advanced filtration systems, turning guest rooms into spaces with AQI levels dramatically lower than the city's

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This November, Delhi recorded one of its most polluted months, with the AQI staying in the ‘very poor’ category daily, including six ‘severe’ days and two in the ‘severe plus’ zone.
 
As the capital battled this toxic air, five-star hotels stepped up with a new luxury necessity: ‘clean air’. Offering guests a chance to breathe clean air, these hotels equipped their rooms with cutting-edge air filtration systems.
 
US billionaire Bryan Johnson highlighted the trend by sharing a photo from The Oberoi Delhi. The hotel’s sign stated, “The average air quality of our guestrooms is 2.4, thanks to smart air filters installed in every room.”
 
Johnson’s post, captioned ‘Hotel selling clean air as a service’ quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion.
 
Adding to the buzz, Indian engineer and US-based investor Debarghya (Deedy) Das shared a similar sign from Taj Palace, New Delhi. It noted a guestroom AQI of 58, much better than the city’s AQI of 397 on the same day. Another user said, “There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China.”

Severe pollution in Delhi-NCR

Throughout November, Delhi’s air quality remained consistently poor, with the AQI surpassing 300 on every single day of the month. Reports indicate that the average AQI for November was recorded at 375, making it the second most polluted November in history, just behind November 2021, which had an average of 376.
 
The high AQI levels have raised serious health concerns among residents. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that PM2.5 levels were more than 20 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended limits. In response to this public health emergency, Stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was activated, imposing strict measures to curb pollution. These included restrictions on non-essential vehicular traffic and construction activities across the city.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC eases Grap restrictions in Delhi, moves to Stage II due to improved AQI

Delhi's average AQI remains 'poor' while a few areas improve to 'moderate'

Delhi's air in 'poor' category with AQI of 274; SC retains Grap-IV measures

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

Winters of despair: How Delhi's pollution curbs affect construction workers

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityAir pollution studyBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story