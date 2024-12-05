The air quality of Delhi further improved on Thursday morning as the air quality index (AQI) came down to 161, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI came down to the 'moderate' category on Wednesday evening, with this period of relief expected to continue for the next two to three days.

At 8 am, the overall AQI in Delhi was 161, down from 178 the day before. However, the air quality remains 'poor' in areas such as RK Puram, Jahangirpuri and Mundka.

ALSO READ: NGT issues notice to Centre on persistent air pollution crisis in Delhi The morning also saw a thin layer of smog, marking the arrival of winter. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius today with mist in the air.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the proposal to relax the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to combat air pollution in Delhi and will hear the parties on this matter at the next hearing.

NGT issues notice to Centre on Delhi air pollution

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre on the "persistent air pollution crisis" in Delhi. The NGT was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a report based on a study about the reasons for air pollution.

The green panel stated that Delhi's weather conditions are worsening the pollution crisis. Winds and falling temperatures were preventing pollutants like dust, smoke, and other harmful particles from dispersing, keeping them trapped in the air. (with inputs from agencies)