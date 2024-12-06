Delhi gears up for farmers' march demanding legal MSP and debt relief

Farmers, camping at the Shambhu border along the Punjab-Haryana boundary, are set to resume their march to Parliament in Delhi on Friday. Their protest centres on several demands, including a legal assurance of a minimum support price (MSP).

The march, scheduled to start at 1 pm, has prompted tightened security in the area. Authorities have reinforced barricades but have not deployed additional forces. The Ambala district administration has also imposed restrictions on gatherings of five or more individuals.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the march would be conducted on foot, with around 100 farmers beginning from the Shambhu border. "We have been sitting here for the past eight months. In response to accusations that our tractors are modified, we have decided to march to Delhi on foot," Pandher said, adding that they have received support from khap panchayats and local business communities.

Farmers demand a legal guarantee for MSP, among other issues such as debt waivers, pensions for agricultural workers, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Previous attempts to march toward Delhi on February 13 and 21 were stopped by security forces at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The ongoing protest is organised under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Pandher noted the lack of progress in discussions with the government. He said, "In February, we held four rounds of talks, but since February 18, there have been no further discussions." He urged for renewed dialogue to address farmers’ grievances.

Residents of Delhi-NCR may experience traffic disruptions due to increased security measures and barricades at key routes. Earlier protests by Uttar Pradesh farmers caused significant inconvenience to commuters.

Key farmer demands

Farmers are pressing for a legal MSP guarantee, debt relief, pensions for farmers and labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests, and the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

On Monday, Pandher said that a delegation had informed Ambala’s Superintendent of Police (SP) about the planned march on December 6. Talking about the peaceful nature of the protest, he said, "The district administration has accused us of carrying weapons, but we will march peacefully."

Farmers' protest: Security measures

Ambala’s SP and Inspector-General of Police visited the Shambhu border on Thursday to review security arrangements. Paramilitary forces, drones, and water cannons have been deployed. Ambala SP Surendra Bhoria assured that law and order would be maintained. "If the farmers want to go to Delhi, they should first get permission from Delhi Police," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ambala administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting gatherings of five or more people, and issued notices at the protest site. Schools in Ambala were closed as a precautionary measure.

Central paramilitary forces have been stationed on the Haryana side of the border, along with multi-layered barricading.

(With agency inputs)