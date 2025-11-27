Delhi chokes on dense smog as AQI nears 400; GRAP III curbs revoked

Delhi woke up to a dense layer of smog and reduced visibility on Thursday, as pollution levels spiked once again. The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 396 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city’s average AQI stood at 355, placing most monitoring locations in the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range until at least November 28.

Under CPCB classifications, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.